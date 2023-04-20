The Space X explosion. (AP Photo)SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TEXAS — Elon Musk's SpaceX's giant new rocket blasted into the sky for a test flight Thursday, but then exploded and crashed into the Gulf Of Mexico.

Thankfully, there were not any personnel aboard the rocket at the time of the crash. Musk's goal was to send the nearly 400-foot Starship rocket on a round-the-world trip from the southern tip of Texas, near the Mexican border.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

After separating, the spacecraft was supposed to continue east and attempt to circle the world, before crashing into the Pacific near Hawaii. The plan called for the booster to peel away from the spacecraft minutes after liftoff, but that failed to happen.

Article continues after sponsor message

The rocket tumbled and then exploded and crashed into the gulf. Many spectators watched from South Padre Island, miles away from the Boca Chica Beach launch site.

The rocket has 17 million pounds of thrust and is designed to be fully reusable with a fast turnaround.

SpaceX estimates that Falcon Heavy missions can cost under $100 million. To compare, NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) will cost an estimated $2 billion per launch for similar missions.

More like this:

Bost Joins President Trump At White House For VA Home Loan Bill Signing
Jul 30, 2025
This Day in History on May 23: Joan of Arc Captured
May 23, 2025
AIAA Recognizes SIUE’s Dr. Michael Denn’s Teaching as Topflight  
May 27, 2025
Caritas Family Solutions Marks 78 Years of Impact With 24-Hour Fundraising Campaign
Jul 22, 2025
One Giant Leap: The Story Behind the Moon Landing on This Day in 1969
Jul 21, 2025

 