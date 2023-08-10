ALTON - Movie Night at the Park returns once again this Saturday evening (Aug. 12) at James Killion Park in Alton with the movie "Space Jam: A New Legacy."

The event is sponsored by Carrollton Bank and DJ Kennedy.

There will be free hotdogs, popcorn, cake pops and more.

Sheila Goins, one of the coordinators, said the movie on Aug. 5 was "a great success."

Article continues after sponsor message

The movie this past Saturday was "Sonic The Hedgehog 2."

"Around 200 gathered to enjoy the kick-off of the third season of Movie Nights on Saturday, August 5," she said. "We are excited to have Space Jam this Saturday. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy the featured movie."

The James Killion Beautification and Enhancement Committee is the group that coordinates various Movie Nights in Alton.

More like this: