Southwestern Wins Battle of Two Top Girls Softball Teams 6-1 Over Lady Hawks
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
CARROLLTON - Two top-notch girls softball teams squared off in Carrollton on Thursday. Southwestern's girls softball team met a strong challenge from he Lady Hawks but ultimately prevailed 6-1.
The Piasa Birds scored two runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings and the Lady Hawks opened with a run in the first.
Kennedy Ruyle had three hits for the Piasa Birds; Josie Bouillon, Mayci Wilderman had two hits. Kennedy Ruyle had two hits for the Lady Hawks; Hannah Krumwiede added a hit.
Southwestern meet Marquette in a big game on Saturday at 11 a.m. at home and plays at Carlinville today.
Carrollton head coach Travis Klinger said: "Southwestern is one of the best teams in 2A and we competed with them for seven innings. Minus a couple miscues defensively, it would have been a close game and we are in it until the end."
Southwestern's head softball coach Peg Mitchell said Carrollton did a nice job coming out early, but we responded and got the bats going. We still left more runners on base than I would like to see, but we will take the W. Saturday with Marquette now a big rivalry and it will be fun."
More like this: