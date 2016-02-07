Southwestern defeated North Greene 57-54 in a Friday night contest at North Greene.

Collin Baumgartner poured in 25 points to lead the Piasa Birds. Caleb Robinson followed with 14 points and Justin Bailey contributed nine points for Southwestern. Graham Bachman had five points and Caden Heyen had four points for the Birds.

Southwestern improves to 13-12 overall with the victory.