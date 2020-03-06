The Southwestern School Foundation for Educational Excellence is holding an online auction to help fund the organization’s scholarships and special activities for Southwestern students. The Foundation has provided almost $500,000 in scholarships and services to students since 2001.

Hanold Auctioneering is conducting the auction and the website can be accessed at https://hanoldauctioneering.hibid.com/auctions/ Bidding is open until April 1. Among the items included are Cardinal, Muny, and Raging Rivers tickets, a roof top party at Simmons Hanly Conroy Law Firm, seed corn, and Southwestern items including reserved seating and parking to the 2020 Southwestern graduation. A complete listing of items can be found below.

Many individuals have submitted monetary donations to the Southwestern Foundation in the past, and donations can be sent to:

The Southwestern Foundation

P.O. Box #1

Piasa, IL 62079

Online Auction Item

St. Louis Cardinals: Four tickets in the Redbird Club, Section 246, Row 4, Seats 5-8, Four Date Options. Donated by Terry Buhs in memory of Cathy Buhs.

Pioneer Seed Corn: 6 units of Pioneer 1298AM Seed Corn. This selection contains the RR and BT refuge in the bag. An equal dollar amount of soybeans can also be substituted if the buyer chooses to do so. The seeds must be used in the 2020 Crop Season. Donated by Pioneer Sales Agents Brad Vahle, Matt Haarmann, and Andrew Murray.

Raging Rivers Water Park: Four all-day passes good for any day during the 2020 season. Donated by Raging Rivers Water Park.

St. Louis Cardinals: Six tickets, Section 246, Rows 3 and 4, Seats 9-11, April 20, versus Cincinnati. Donated by Wagner Seed and Supply.

Roof Top Party: An evening for 20 on the rooftop of the Simmons Hanly Conroy Law Firm. Enjoy panoramic views of the Alton Riverfront and Clark Bridge from the rooftop patio. Includes an open bar and appetizers for 20 guests on a mutually agreeable date. Donated by Amy Garrett and Simmons Hanly Conroy.

Ducks Unlimited Photo: Photo can be seen at the online auction site. Donated by Jerseyville Banking Center.

St. Louis Cardinals: Two tickets, Section 146, Row 17, Seats 11 and 12, Date to be Determined. Donated by Rocky Eveans and Evco National.

Eight bags of Croplan or Mycogen VT2/P or SmartStax Seed Corn. Donated by CHS Shipman, the seed can be picked up at the Shipman office, contact Dwayne Milner, 618-535-4169.

T-Shirt Quilt: Customized with 30 T-Shirts. Image of a sample quilt can be seen at the online auction site. Donated by Janet Saxton.

St. Louis Cardinals: Four tickets , Section137, Row 12, seats 9-12 and a parking pass to the Stadium East Garage for Sunday, April 26 versus the Miami Marlins. Donated by Environmental Consultants.

Hansen Meat Co. Gift Certificate: $25 Gift Certificate. Donated by Hansen Meat Co.

Apple Dumplings: 12 homemade apple dumplings. Donated by Rosemary Mayerhofer.

Muny Tickets: Two tickets in Section A to the show of your choice during the 2020 season. Donated by Janet Borror.

Firehouse Birthday Party and Fire Safety Equipment: Party for up to 20 kids , including a ride in a fire truck, water house spraying, pizza, cake, juice/drinks, fire hats and treats, plates, napkins, and utensils, plus a fire prevention basket that includes two smoke detector and fire extinguishers. Donated by the Brighton Fire Department

St. Louis Cardinals: Four tickets in the Redbird Club on a mutually agreeable date. Donated by Cornerstone Insurance Group.

Southwestern High School 2020 Graduation Seats and Parking Pass: The package includes six seats and reserved parking. Packages will be sold to the two highest bidders. Donated by Southwestern High School.

Picnic Table: Donated by Southwestern High School.

Southwestern Sports Family Pass: The package includes Southwestern Gear. Donated by the Southwestern School District and the Southwestern Booster Club.

Foot Stool: The Southwestern Industrial Arts Department has constructed foot stools, and four of the stools will be sold separately. Donated by the Southwestern Industrial Arts Department.

Table: The Southwestern Industrial Arts Department has constructed tables, and two of the tables will be sold separately. Donated by the Southwestern Industrial Arts Department.

Erase Board: The Southwestern Industrial Arts Department has constructed erase boards, and two of the erase boards will be sold separately. Donated by the Southwestern Industrial Arts Department.

Chest: The Southwestern Industrial Arts Department has constructed chests, and four of the chests will be sold separately. Donated by the Southwestern Industrial Arts Department.

Signed Boys' Basketball: A basketball will be signed by members of the Southwestern Boys’ Basketball Team. Donated by Southwestern High School.

Signed Girls' Basketball: A basketball will be signed by members of the Southwestern Girls’ Basketball Team. Donated by Southwestern High School.

Signed Softball: A softball will be signed by members of the Southwestern Softball Team. Donated by Southwestern High School.

Signed Baseball: A baseball will be signed by members of the Southwestern Baseball Team. Donated by Southwestern High School.

Signed Helmet: A helmet signed by the members of the Southwestern Football Team. Donated by Southwestern High School.

Drama Club Tickets: Four tickets to the Drama Club production of Little Mermaid on April 17, 18, or 19. Donated by the Southwestern Drama Club.

