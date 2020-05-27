BRIGHTON - The Southwestern School Foundation for Educational Excellence has awarded $1,000 scholarships to 35 Southwestern graduates for the 2020-21 academic year. The Foundation has provided more than $525,000 in scholarships and services to students since 2001.

Scholarships awarded this year and the recipients include the following:

Alfred and Marie Watson Memorial Scholarship Emily Simpson Angela Heise Scholarship Mayci Wilderman Area Ambulance Service Scholarship Emma Brandon Barry Brueggeman Memorial Scholarship Morgan Douglas Barry Brueggeman Memorial Scholarship Bailee Nixon Barry Brueggeman Memorial Scholarship Logan Anderson Barry Brueggeman Memorial Scholarship Kyler Seyfried Barry Brueggeman Memorial Scholarship Jarrett Dresch Barry Brueggeman Memorial Scholarship Payne Hubbs Betsy Ann Association Scholarship Sarah Rutledge Betty Molen Memorial Scholarship Ashleigh Watts Bill and Alice Thaxton Scholarship Rachel Watson Bob Cunningham Memorial Scholarship Ryan Nixon Bonnie Oertel Memorial Scholarship Ben Gallaher Bonnie Oertel Memorial Scholarship Alec Bowman Brighton American Legion Scholarship Olivia Harper Brighton Civic League Scholarship Molly Hasquin Article continues after sponsor message Citizenship Scholarship Russell Goss Class of 1964 Scholarship Megan Bachman Darrell and Betty Molen Scholarship Averi Corby Dolores Alward Scholarship Trinity Swift Ed and Maxine Tonsor Memorial Scholarship Raigen Baker Gary Christopher Memorial Nathaniel Holloway Georgene Isringhausen Memorial Scholarship Bethany French Jan Kessinger Memorial Scholarship Andrea Gwillim John Seymour Memorial Scholarship Taylor Denbow Kenneth Lehr Memorial-Medora Fire Dept. Scholarship Caroline Morgan Larry and Nancy Stewart Scholarship Kaitlyn Beilsmith Leland Oertel Memorial Scholarship Matilynn Thornsbury Melissa Stuckey-Clendenin Memorial Scholarship Layla Ward Mike and Mary Jane Johnson Scholarship Anna Kahl Richard Scheffel Memorial Scholarship Gabrielle Emmons Southwestern Employees Scholarship Elizabeth Lowis Southwestern Employees Scholarship Shelby Oertel Steve and Lynne Chism Scholarship Mackenzie Conlee

The Foundation has awarded more than 450 scholarships since 2001 as a result of memorial donations and funds raised by the organization. Mini-grants and various programs for students have also been funded by the Foundation. More than $7,600 was raised this spring through an online auction and donations to the Foundation.

