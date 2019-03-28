PIASA – Southwestern High School and Middle School are both under a lock-down Thursday following an early dismissal due to what was deemed to be a credible threat on Wednesday.

Students from those schools were evacuated and dismissed at 11 a.m. Wednesday due to what Southwestern Superintendent Brad Skertich said was a “credible threat” to the high school and middle school campuses. Skertich could not comment on the nature of that threat, but a parent in the district said it may have come through the disappearing photo and message app, Snapchat. As of Wednesday, a student believed to be behind that threat was located, but Skertich said he could not comment further, as the student is a minor.

There was also a soft lock-down Tuesday in Southwestern High School and Middle School as well as Medora Elementary School, according to an email sent to parents in the district, which was provided to Riverbender.com by a parent.

Students were evacuated by bus to Brighton North Elementary School on Wednesday where parents and guardians retrieved the students who did not regularly take the bus or drive themselves to school. Parents and guardians retrieving their kids were required to show photo ID when doing so. One parent said students were being escorted to vehicles by officers of the Illinois State Police (ISP).

Skertich said Thursday's lock-down at the schools will have an “elevated” police presence as well as students coming into the school having their belongings searched by law enforcement as they enter. He could not comment regarding any disciplinary action or charges being brought against the student identified behind the apparent threat as that student is a minor.

