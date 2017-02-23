Collin Baumgartner goes in for two of his 17 points on Wednesday against Gillespie in the Carlinville Regional. (Photo courtesy of Michael Weaver)IHSA CLASS 2A BOYS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

CARLINVILLE REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 49, GILLESPIE 33: Collin Baumgartner's 17 points helped Piasa Southwestern move into Friday's IHSA Class 2A Carlinville Regional final with a 49-33 win over Gillespie Wednesday night. The Birds will face Nashville, 72-39 winners over the host Cavaliers in Wednesday's other semifinal game, for the regional title and trip to the Nashville Sectional next week against the Campbell Hill Trico Regional champion.

Southwestern moved to 19-9 on the year; the Miners were eliminated at 13-15.

Justin Bailey added 10 points for Southwestern in the win; Tate Wargo led Gillespie with 15 points.

Justin Bailey drives the basket for Southwestern against Gillespie. (Photo courtesy of Michael Weaver)

