Southwestern Middle School Names PBIS Students Of The Month
PIASA - Southwestern Middle School announced its PBIS Students of the Month for January.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
From left to right front row: Allyson Martin, McKayla Fisher, Molly Childress, and Reese Rimbey. Back row: Gabe Poole, Travis Copeland, Ian Gwillim, and Addy Walden.
They were nominated according to the word of the month. Considerate. Also, for being Respectful, Responsible and Safe. They all received a Dairy Queen lunch of their choice.