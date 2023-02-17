Southwestern Middle School Names PBIS Students Of The Month Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. PIASA - Southwestern Middle School announced its PBIS Students of the Month for January. Article continues after sponsor message From left to right front row: Allyson Martin, McKayla Fisher, Molly Childress, and Reese Rimbey. Back row: Gabe Poole, Travis Copeland, Ian Gwillim, and Addy Walden. They were nominated according to the word of the month. Considerate. Also, for being Respectful, Responsible and Safe. They all received a Dairy Queen lunch of their choice. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending