PIASA - Southwestern Middle School recently announced its Positive Behaviorial Interventions and Supports (PBIS) Students of the Month.

The PBIS Students of the Month are as follows: from left to right front row: Chloe Murray, Lydia Feyerabend, and Baya Faulker-Fairfax.

In the back row are: Cason Robinson, Noah Randolph, Kaylen Moiser, Noah Lavey, and Chandler Adams.

Southwestern Middle School teacher Jamie Harrop said the students were nominated according to the word of the month. The word this month was "empathy," she said.

"Also, they were honored for being Respectful, Responsible, and Safe," Harrop said. "They all received a Dairy Queen lunch of their choice. We have a different word of the month each month for the PBIS honor and recognize students according to that. It is so nice working with a great group of kids each day."

