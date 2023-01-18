PIASA - Piasa Southwestern Middle School announced its second-quarter High Honor Roll and Honor Rolls lists. To view the full lists click the link below.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Southwestern Middle School High Honor Roll and Honor Roll

Article continues after sponsor message

The school also announced their PBIS students of the month for December.

From L to R front row: Nate Clendenen, and Landee Clark, back row: Kaidyn Rowe, Brody Gable, Dante Schmidt, Blakely Taylor, Briann Anderson, and Natalie Bowman. They were nominated according to the word of the month. Honesty. Also for being Respectful, Responsible, and Safe. They all received a Dairy Queen lunch of their choice.

More like this:

Alton High National Merit Finalist Trenton Hyman Excels Academically and in Leadership
Jul 2, 2025
Fundraiser Launched To Support Jersey Student Dawson Petrea’s Medical Program In Greece
6 days ago
James Avant In East St. Louis Graduation Ceremony Highlights Student Success And Future Goals
Jul 9, 2025
Granite City High School Announces 2025 Spring Semester Honor Roll
Jun 6, 2025
Granite City's LilyRose Cockrum Named Alma Irene Aitch Scholarship Award Recipient
Jun 30, 2025

 