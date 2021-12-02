SWANSEA – The Southwestern Illinois Visiting Nurse Association (SIVNA) has been selected to receive the Governor’s Engaging Aging Award, the Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) announced Wednesday. IDOA Director Paula Basta will present the award during a special ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 9 a.m. at SIVNA’s office, located at 7 Executive Woods Ct. in Swansea.

“In these challenging times, SIVNA delivered hundreds of vaccines to older Illinoisans, providing them with critical protection from COVID-19 and bringing peace of mind to their family members and caregivers,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The association is an excellent example of how Illinoisans come together to uplift and care for their communities during trying times and I am pleased to recognize their work.”

“For over 100 years, SIVNA Home Care and Senior Services has provided high-quality, in-home nursing care to vulnerable older adults,” said Paula Basta, Director of IDoA. “On top of their day-to-day work, SIVNA stepped up this past spring to protect seniors by getting shots into arms and removing barriers for people who were unable to travel to a vaccination clinic. I applaud their dedication to keeping older adults safe and well, and I am excited to honor SIVNA with this award.”

The Governor’s Engaging Aging Award recognizes community organizations that have gone above and beyond to make a positive impact in the lives of older adults over the past year. Recipients are nominated by Illinois’ 13 Area Agencies on Aging.

Nominated by AgeSmart Community Resources, SIVNA will be honored with a 2021 Governor’s Engaging Aging Award for their efforts to vaccinate homebound individuals against COVID-19. In partnership with AgeSmart and East Side Health District, SIVNA administered COVID vaccines in the homes of 245 older adults in the greater East St. Louis community. AgeSmart Community Resources Chief Executive Officer Joy Paeth says vaccine recipients have described SIVNA staff as angels in scrubs, which goes to show the impact the organization has had in the lives of area residents.

“We are so fortunate to have an organization that will go over and above to help people in the community,” said Paeth.

IDoA serves and advocates for older Illinoisans and their caregivers by administering quality and culturally appropriate programs that promote partnerships and encourage independence, dignity, and quality of life. For information about the Department’s programs and services for older adults and persons with disabilities, visit https://www2.illinois.gov/aging/programs/Pages/default.aspx or contact the Senior HelpLine toll-free at 1-800-252-8966, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

