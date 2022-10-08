Southwestern High School Selects 2022 Homecoming Court Candidates Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. PIASA - Southwestern High School's Student Government will host the 2022 Homecoming Dance from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 in the High School MPR with coronation at 9:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “The Fabulous 50s.” Article continues after sponsor message The Homecoming court candidates are (back left to right) Sam Marshall, Collin Robinson, David Watkins, Blayne Thornsbury, Hank Bouillion, Jacob Fisher, and (front left to right) Rylee Crane, Gracie Schneider, Alison Wilson, MaCaylin Day, Tristyn Ditterline, and Jillian Beilsmith. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending