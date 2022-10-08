Southwestern High School Selects 2022 Homecoming Court Candidates
PIASA - Southwestern High School's Student Government will host the 2022 Homecoming Dance from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 in the High School MPR with coronation at 9:30 p.m.
This year’s theme is “The Fabulous 50s.”
The Homecoming court candidates are (back left to right) Sam Marshall, Collin Robinson, David Watkins, Blayne Thornsbury, Hank Bouillion, Jacob Fisher, and (front left to right) Rylee Crane, Gracie Schneider, Alison Wilson, MaCaylin Day, Tristyn Ditterline, and Jillian Beilsmith.