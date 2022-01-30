Southwestern High School Names Illinois State Scholars
January 30, 2022 7:35 AM
BRIGHTON - Southwestern High School announced their 2022 Illinois State Scholars list today.
The students are as follows (left to right): Alexandria Goss, Kayla LeMarr, AmyDee Bachman, Emily Lowis, Ashton Seniker, Whitney Keith, Laina Wilderman, Megan Webb, and Kayla Rudolph.
