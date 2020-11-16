BRIGHTON - Southwestern High School announced Friday that because of the rapid increase in the COVID-19 positivity rate in the region and the number of positive and quarantined staff and students, returning to in-person learning as of Nov. 17, 2020, would be impossible.

"Currently, we have 31 staff members unavailable due to COVID restrictions," Southwestern Superintendent Kyle M. Hacke said. "With the increase in quarantined staff and students, we feel it is in the best interests of children and adults alike to extend our Adaptive Pause for the entire District through Friday, November 20. With a bit of good fortune, we hope to welcome our students back to in-person learning on Monday, November 23. Please know the situation could change at any time, causing us to re-evaluate and alter our plan once again.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The District will continue to implement our Remote Learning Expectations for Students and Teachers with some alterations as we understand that all students do not have appropriate internet connectivity at home and did not choose to be placed on Remote Learning. If your child needs paper copies of assignments, please contact your child's school office. Students must also contact their teacher one time per day to be counted as present. All assignments must be completed and turned in on time to receive full credit. The Remote Learning Expectations for students have been placed on the District's website.

"Throughout the Adaptive Pause, we will continue to offer free meals to all students by calling (618) 372-3813 by 9:30 a.m. to Brighton North Primary (ext. 1202), Shipman Elementary (ext. 1502) or Medora Intermediate (ext. 1402). Lunch for that day and breakfast for the following day can be picked up between the hours of 10 a.m. and noon at each building. Upon request can be picked up for multiple days. Meals will be carry-out only."

Hacke closed by saying: "The Southwestern School District takes the health and wellness of our staff and students very seriously. It is our hope this will mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our District and we can return to in-person learning on Monday, November 23."

More like this: