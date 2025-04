The 2022 Prom Court is as follows: (from left to right) Emily Lowis, Hannah Nixon, Jelsie Biciocchi, Whitney Keith, Laini Bock, Prom Queen Quinn Owens, Prom King Aaron Frost, Caleb Mary, Ashton Seniker, Tanner Albrecht, Carson Cooley, and Charlie Darr.

