WATERLOO GIBAULT 57, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 41: Waterloo Gibault held Piasa Southwestern to 22 points the final three quarters as the Hawks downed the Piasa Birds 57-41 in a Gold Bracket semifinal contest Friday evening in the Metro East Lutheran Thanksgiving Turkey Classic.

The loss put the Birds at 2-1 on the year and into Saturday evening's third-place contest of the bracket against MEL, set for 5:30 p.m. at Hooks Gym.

Collin Baumgartner led the Piasa Birds with 19 points, with Ben Lowis adding seven and Justin Bailey eight. Trevor Davis led Gibault with 24 points, with Colin Kessler adding 17.

ROXANA 52, MARISSA 29: Roxana got out to a 18-2 quarter-time lead on Marissa and went on to a 52-29 win over the Meteors in a Silver Bracket game of the Metro East Lutheran Thanksgiving Turkey Tip-Off Classic Friday morning at MEL's Hooks Gym.

The win put the Shells at 2-1 on the year going into a semifinal game later in the day against Staunton.

Zach Golenor led Roxana with 24 points, 18 from behind the three-point line; Zach Haas added nine points and Cody McMillian eight. Kyle Smith led the Meteors with 12 points, with Tony Stoddard adding seven.

ROXANA 54, STAUNTON 33: A 19-point second term broke open the game and helped Roxana to a 54-33 win over Staunton in a Silver Bracket semifinal contest of the Metro East Lutheran Thanksgiving Turkey Tip-Off Classic Friday afternoon.

The win put the shells at 3-1 on the year and into Saturday's final against Madison, set for 2:30 p.m. at Hooks Gym.

Zach Golenor's 18 points paced the Shells to the win, with Zack Haas adding 12 and Jacob Maguire six; Ryan Billings led the Bulldogs with nine points, with Griffin Bianco and Konner Henke each scoring six.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN JV 44, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 42: Jason Williams' 17 points helped the Metro East Lutheran JV team get past East Alton-Wood River 44-42 in a Bronze Bracket game of the Knights' Thanksgiving Turkey Tip-Off Classic Friday afternoon at the MEL auxiliary gym.

Article continues after sponsor message

A 19-11 final quarter helped the Knights get past the Oilers.

Cooper Krone had 11 points for MEL and Damonte Bean added seven; Jamie Roustio led the Oilers with 11 points, with Jake Roustio and Zach Womck adding eight each.

The win put the Knight JV into a semifinal match later in the day.

BUNKER HILL 58, METRO EAST LUTHERAN JV 46: A 21-point final term gave Bunker Hill a 58-46 win over the Metro East Lutheran JV in a Bronze Bracket semifinal game of the MEL Thanksgiving Turkey Tip-Off Classic Friday night.

The Knights held a 38-37 lead on the Minutemen before they exploded for their 21-point final quarter.

Dane Sellars led B-Hill with 19 points, followed by Storm Coffman's 15 points and eight points each from Sean Yates and Chase Williams. The Knights were led by Zach Miller's 12 points, with Jonah Wilson and Damonte Bean each scoring 10 points and Cooper Krone seven.

The Minutemen will meet Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran in the bracket's final at noon Saturday in the auxiliary gym.

FRIDAY'S OTHER SCORES

Waterloo Gibault 57, Freeburg 49

Odin 65, Valmeyer 62

Madison 58, Odin 50

Litchfield 65, Dupo 58

Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 43, Litchfield 41

SATURDAY'S SCHEDULE

GOLD BRACKET (ALL GAMES AT HOOKS GYM)

Gillespie vs. Freeburg, 4 p.m. (Fifth Place)

Metro East Lutheran vs. Piasa Southwestern, 5:30 p.m. (Third Place)

Marquette Catholic vs. Waterloo Gibault, 7:30 p.m. (Final)

SILVER BRACKET (ALL GAMES AT HOOKS GYM)

Marissa vs. Valmeyer, 11:30 a.m. (Fifth Place)

Staunton vs. Odin, 1 p.m. (Third Place)

Roxana vs. Madison, 2:30 p.m. (Final)

BRONZE BRACKET

Dupo vs. East Alton-Wood River, 10:30 a.m. (Auxiliary Gym; Fifth Place)

Litchfield vs. Metro East Lutheran JV, 10 a.m. (Hooks Gym; Third Place)

Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran vs. Bunker Hill, noon (Auxiliary Gym, Final)Madelaine Gerard also contributed to this story.

More like this: