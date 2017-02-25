CARLINVILLE - Southwestern’s boys started off strong against Nashville on Friday night, but in the end, couldn’t hang on, losing 52-29 in the IHSA Class 2A Regional championship at Carlinville.

The Piasa Birds close an exceptional season under coach Jason Darr with a 19-10 overall record.

“I have seen Nashville play four or five times and they are playing well at the right time,” Darr said of Nashville. “They are on top of their game. We came out up 8-4, but we took some bad shots and couldn’t stop them on the offensive end. Their big kid hurt us. We were down by 14 at the half and didn’t shoot well from the perimeter.”

Collin Baumgartner finished his stellar basketball career for the Piasa Birds with 11 points. Teammate Justin Bailey also contributed six points. The Piasa Birds scored eight, seven, seven and seven points in the four quarters and Darr said 29 points overall just will not win ball games.

