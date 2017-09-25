PIASA – Southwestern's football team has another difficult game this Friday night at home against Carlinville after meeting a tough Vandalia squad. The Piasa Birds stayed with Vandalia for much of the game on Friday and led 20-14 at the half.

Vandalia pulled ahead in the second half for a 47-26 victory.

“We played really well in the first half,” Southwestern head coach Aaron Fricke said. “Immediately after coming out after the half, we kept pinning ourselves deep inside our own territory. The game was not a total disappointment. We showed we have the potential to be there with the best of them.”

Southwestern quarterback Caleb Robinson again led the team with a touchdown passing and another rushing for 200 yards passing. Bobby Smith also scored a touchdown and backup quarterback Dylan Grizzle hit Jack Little at the end of the game on another TD pass.

