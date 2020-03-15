The Southwestern Conference on Friday announced their all-conference teams in six sports for the winter 2019-20 season just concluded. Many athletes from Edwardsville, Collinsville, Alton and East St. Louis high schools were named to the all-conference teams.

Here's a look at each of the teams for the winter season:

CHEERLEADING

Conference champions Edwardsville placed four of its competitive cheerleaders on the all-conference team, while the Redbirds had two of its cheerleaders were named to the team and the Kahoks and Flyers had one each.

The Tigers had seniors Cyrina Beckmann and Drea Hoedebeck, junior Abby Citrowske and sophomore Marcie Billings named to the team, with Alton seniors Lauren Weiner and Gabi Levi, Kahok senior Kadence Gillespey and Flyer junior Nievah Lowery were also selected.

The other members of the team were O'Fallon senior Ashlee Dunks, and sophomores Ashton Wells and Haydin Williams, Belleville West sophomore Clair Gibson and Belleville East senior John Cale Samson.

GIRLS BOWLING

Collinsville, who finished fifth in the state tournament at the start of February, had two bowlers named to the first and second teams, while Edwardsville did have one bowler named to the third team.

The first team bowlers consist of Collinsville's Ashleigh Thilman and Caitlyn Ennis, O'Fallon's Mary Orf and Natalie Heltne, and Belleville East's Abby Gray and Caitlin Radliff. The second team bowlers are Brandy Stewart and Courtney Baer of the Kahoks, Grace Kowalski and Mara Foutz from the Lancers, and Grace Braswell of the Panthers. The third team is Savannah Klingelhoefer, Emma Zinn and Madilyn Kohnen of Belleville West, Sue Luehmann of Belleville East, Mackenzie Hunter of Collinsville, and Riley Langendorf of Edwardsville.

Hunter in a senior, Thilman, Ennis and Stewart are all juniors and Baer is a sophomore for the Kahoks, while the Tigers' Langendorf is a senior.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Conference champion Collinsville and defending IHSA Class 3A champions East St. Louis had four players named to the all-conference teams, with both Edwardsville and Alton having two players each named to the three teams.

Kahoks' senior forward Ray'Sean Taylor, who emerged as one of the best players in the St. Louis area this season, was named to the first team, along with senior LaShawn Johnson of the Flyers, junior Brennan Weller of the Tigers, junior Tommie Williams of the Maroons, junior Ethyn Brown of the Lancers and sophomore Dawson Algee of the Panthers.

Collinsville seniors Cawhan Smith and Keydrian Jones were named to the second team, and are joined by Alton senior Moory Woods, East Side senior Armond Williams, and O'Fallon junior Shaun Riley II and sophomore Caleb Burton.

The third team consists of Flyers' seniors Jashawn Anderson and Jabril Olivaria, Alton senior Ky'Lun Rivers, Collinsville junior Nate Hall, Edwardsville senior Nic Hemken, Belleville East sophomore Braxton Stacker and O'Fallon junior Mason Blakemore.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Conference champion Edwardsville had a total of four players named to the all-conference teams, with Collinsville having three selected to the teams, East St. Louis having two players and Alton one on the three teams.

The first team is led by Edwardsville senior Que Love and sophomore Sydney Harris, Collinsville senior Caite Knutson, O'Fallon senior Kayla Gordon and junior Amelia Bell, and Belleville East junior Tyler Butler.

Being named to the second team were Tigers' sophomore Elle Evans, Flyers' freshman Shakara McCline, Kahoks' senior Kristyn Mitchell, Maroons' sophomore Reese Bennett and senior Shaniah Nunn, and Panthers' junior Tyana Lovelace.

Making up the third team are Alton junior Germayia Wallace, East Side freshman Jaliah Pelly, Collinsville senior Faith Liljegren, Edwardsville senior Maria Smith, Belleville West sophomore Lamiya Terrell, O'Fallon freshman Shannon Dowell and Belleville East freshman Laylah Jackson.

WRESTLING

Edwardsville had the most wrestlers named to the team with 14 covering all weight classes, while Collinsville had eight wrestles named to the three teams, Alton had five wrestlers named and East St. Louis had three.

At 106 pounds, Belleville East's Warren Zeisset was named to the first team, with Belleville West's Justin Harris named to the second team, and O'Fallon's Steven Myllo and Edwardsville's Jack Summers both named to the third team. The 113-pound wrestlers were led by first teamer Joe Biciocchi of Collinsville, with Edwardsville's Zeke Rhodes and Alton's Yaveion Freeman making the second team, and David Bobzin of Belleville East placed on the third team. At 120 pounds, the first team wrestler is Josh Koderhandt of Belleville West, with Collinsville's Jalen May and East Side's Melvin Rogers being named second team, and Edwardsville's Connor Surtin the third teamer.

In the 126 pound class, Dylan Gvillo of Edwardsville was named to the first team, with Gabe Thomas of O'Fallon going on the second team, and both Zion Wilhite of East St. Louis and Will Dahm of Belleville West placed on the third team. At 132 pounds, Edwardsville's Austin Bauer was selected for the first team, Gannen Kane of Collinsville made the second team, and Elijah Roberts of O'Fallon going on the third team. The 138-pound wrestlers are Garrett Lee of Collinsville on the first team, Tyrece Wilbourn of Belleville West the second teamer, and Grant Schmid of Edwardsville on the third team.

Over in the 145-pound category, it was Adam Thebeau of East going on the first team, Abe Ford of O'Fallon on the second team, and Drew Mink of Edwardsville on the third team. The 152 pound wrestlers are first teamer Will Zupanci of Edwardsville, the second teamer Drew Evans of Collinsville, and the third teamer Dominic Thebeau of Belleville East. State champion Luke Odom of Edwardsville was the first team wrestler at 160 pounds, with Lawson Bruce of Alton named to the second team and Austin Stewart of Collinsville placed on the third team.

In the 170 pound category, the first team wrestler was Damien Jones of Alton, with Drew Gvillo of Edwardsville making the second team, and James Young of East Side named to the third team. At 182 pounds, Caleb Harrold of the Tigers was named to the first team, with Kenny Lutz of Collinsville going on the second team, and Ethan Sperry of Belleville West on the third team. The 195-pound wrestlers were Riley Elam of West on the first team, Simon Weakley of Edwardsville on the second team, and Jaden Ranbarger of O'Fallon on the third team.

At 220 pounds, Blake Moss of the Tigers was named to the first team, Martin Ochoa of the Kahoks and Joab Tobin of the Redbirds named to the second team, and Cash Mays of Belleville West named to the third team. Finally, at 285 pounds, it was Edwardsville's Lloyd Reynolds named the first team wrestler, Dustin Olmstead of Belleville West named to the second team, and both Mason Baker of O'Fallon and Kyle Hughes of Alton named to the third team.

BOYS BOWLING

Collinsville had a total of five bowlers named to all-conference teams, while Alton and Edwardsville had one bowler each named.

On the first team are Collinsville juniors Ethan Gardner and Nathan Hay, Belleville East seniors Brandon Lacy and Connor McGibney and O'Fallon senior Jordan Peacock. The second team consists of Collinsville junior Bryson Hartman, Belleville West juniors Zach Benavidez and Evan Engle along with freshman Peyton Mercer, and Belleville East senior Austin Steiger. On the third team are Collinsville senior Cole Budde and Hunter Juengel, Edwardsville junior Jackson Budwell, Alton junior Danny Laslie, Jr., Belleville East junior Alex Koester and Belleville West senior Corbin Vaughn.

