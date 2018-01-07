BUNKER HILL – The Southwestern boys’ basketball team captured its 12th win of the season with only three defeats with a 43-28 triumph over Bunker Hill on Friday night at Bunker Hill.

“We did a great job on defensive and I am proud of our entire team’s defensive effort,” Southwestern’s head boys coach Jason Darr said. “We struggled from the free-throw line and missed a lot of offensive rebound and we didn’t execute very well. We have a huge week coming up with Jersey on Tuesday in a rivalry game and Greenville in a South Central Conference game.”

Southwestern’s Ben Lowis led all scorers with 15 points, freshman Addis Moore had 12 points, Caleb Robinson added 7 points.

Jacob Weidner had 9 points to lead Bunker Hill. Devon Ralston had 8 points and Matthew Weidner had 7 points.

Southwestern returns to action Tuesday against Jersey at Southwestern.

