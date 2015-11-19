EAST ALTON, IL (November 19, 2015) — People in the Southwest Illinois Division area have once again demonstrated their generosity and caring by raising $1,809,328 for the 2015 fundraising campaign to help their neighbors and strengthen their community. The Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis celebrated its campaign victory at Argosy Casino in Alton, IL on Thursday, November 18, where 2015 Campaign Chair Adam Koishor, Scott Credit Union’s chief marketing officer, announced the campaign results.

“This victory number of more than $1.8 million represents a huge investment in our community,” Koishor said. “I can’t even begin to thank everyone enough who helped us accomplish another successful campaign, surpassing our goal to help even more local people. Thanks to the generosity of hundreds of individuals and companies, United Way is able to continue helping more than 200,000 people in Southwestern Illinois live their best possible lives.”

Funds from the 2015 United Way campaign will go to support 38 local quality health and human service agencies that provide essential services to the community. The Southwest Illinois Division serves Madison, Macoupin, Jersey, Greene and Calhoun counties, helping more than 200,000 people within this service area each year. The goal for this year’s Southwest Illinois Division campaign was $1,642,612.

Article continues after sponsor message

Overall, United Way of Greater St. Louis raised a total of $74,352,108 for the 2015 campaign. “Reaching this year’s goal was a collective effort for our entire region. Everyone on both sides of the river – from labor unions, to companies and individuals – understand that our region is a better place for us all when we work together,” said Sue McCollum, 2015 campaign co-chair for United Way of Greater St. Louis and chairman and CEO of Major Brands, Inc. “Thank you to everyone who donated, volunteered and supported United Way this year. We’re thankful for your commitment to helping people in our region.”

More than 2,400 companies and 140,000 individuals contributed in the 16-county region of Missouri and Illinois to United Way’s campaign.

For more information on United Way’s 2015 campaign and how it’s helping local people live their best possible lives, visit HelpingPeople.org.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. Located throughout 16 counties in Missouri and Illinois, United Way helps one in three people in the region build a foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, education, financial stability, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.

More like this: