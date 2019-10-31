Carbondale, IL - On October 30, 2019, the Southern Illinois Enforcement Group (SIEG) was assisted by the Carbondale Police Department in the execution of a search warrant at a residence located in the 400 block of W. College Street in Carbondale, Jackson County, Illinois.

During the search, Agents seized approximately 7.5 pounds of cannabis, 15 ecstasy tablets, 2 handguns and $2,438.00 U.S. Currency. Angelica Daniels, age 22 of Carbondale, was placed under arrest for unlawful possession of 500 + grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver and resisting/obstructing a police officer. In addition, Zyleik Gladney, age 20 of Bucyrus, KS, was also arrested for resisting/obstructing a police officer. This investigation is ongoing.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Southern Illinois Enforcement Group (SIEG) is a multi-jurisdictional unit that is comprised of agents from the Illinois State Police, Herrin Police Department, and Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. Contributing members of the Southern Illinois Enforcement Group are Cambria Police Department Carterville Police Department, Crainville Police Department, Creal Springs Police Department, Energy Police Department, Johnston City Police Department, and Pittsburg Police Department.

More like this: