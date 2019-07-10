MARION - On July 8, 2019, following a narcotics investigation, Agents with the Southern Illinois Enforcement Group arrested Zachary Roper (age 25 of Centralia, IL) in Marion. As a result of the investigation, agents seized approximately 56 grams of crystal methamphetamine. Roper was transported to the Williamson County Jail on meth charges. SIEG Agents were assisted by patrol officers from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department and the Illinois State Police (District 13).

The Southern Illinois Enforcement Group (SIEG) is multi-jurisdictional unit which is comprised of agents from the Illinois State Police, Herrin Police Department and Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. Contributing members of the Southern Illinois Enforcement Group are Cambria Police Department, Carterville Police Department, Crainville Police Department, Creal Springs Police Department, Energy Police Department, Johnston City Police Department, and Pittsburg Police Department.

Article continues after sponsor message

*** All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

More like this: