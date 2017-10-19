WASHINGTON, DC - Representatives Mike Bost (IL-12), Rodney Davis (IL-13) and John Shimkus (IL-15) today sent a letter to Amazon encouraging the company to consider the Metro East region as a viable site for its second corporate headquarters.

“We believe that the St. Louis region exceeds the prerequisites set forth by Amazon for its new headquarters,” said Bost. “Our community is home to a large, urban population with access to multiple modes of transportation, a world class, educated workforce, and a vibrant cultural life. It was important that we lay a marker down and do our part in ensuring that Amazon understands just how beneficial this partnership can be.”

In their letter, the Southern Illinois members stated, “The St. Louis region offers a unique opportunity and locale for the HQ2. With its thriving population and outstanding educational institutions, the region offers a highly-skilled and motivated talent pool of potential employees. As pointed out in the application, the St. Louis region currently has about a 1.3 million person labor force with many individuals coming from institutions of higher learning located in the region. It also highlights the fact that the area is home to 80,000 specialized STEM occupations and Scott Air Force Base, which attracts highly qualified cyber and IT employees.”

The full text of the letter is available here.

