SOUTH ROXANA - South Roxana Project Manager/Chief of Police Bob Coles announced today the village will be hosting large item pick up April 1st-5th.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Residents at no charge during this time period will be able to set their items for pick up along the curb and the village will pick those items up," Chief Coles said.

Mattresses, recliners and other household items will be picked up, but any hazardous materials, electrical items, paints or tires will not picked up.

For more information, contact South Roxana Village Hall at (618) 254-2086.

More like this:

South Roxana’s New Community Center a Resounding Success
Mar 17, 2025
South Roxana Mayor Highlights Achievements Ahead Of April Elections
Mar 22, 2025
Godfrey Approves Pierce Lane Guardrail, Holds Off On Roundabout
3 days ago
Hand Up Housing Launches 2025 Tiny Build Initiative, Southwestern, Triad, Roxana and Alton Participate
Mar 14, 2025
Letter To The Editor: There Is Big Need For Expanded Ambulance Services In Godfrey
4 days ago

 