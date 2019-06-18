SOUTH ROXANA - The South Roxana Police obtained two warrants today in unrelated cases.

South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said on June 13, 2019, the South Roxana Police Department noticed what appeared to be a gouge in a marked squad car parked outside of the police department. The gouge wrapped around the entire length of the car and caused over $3,500 in damage.

The police department used surveillance cameras in the area to place Kent Mager at the scene. Further investigation led to the recovery of evidence along with confession from Mager. Mager was lodged at the Granite City Police Department on unrelated charges.

A warrant was obtained for Mager’s arrest for Criminal Damage to Government Supported Property with a bond set at $30,000. Mager claimed he was frustrated with personal issues in his life and decided to damage the police vehicle. Mager is not in custody at this time.

Police Obtain Warrant for Diving While License Suspended or Revoked Case

On June 9, 2019, at around 1211 p.m., the South Roxana Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Bradley Murphy. Murphy, a 36-year-old Pontoon Beach resident, had a revoked drivers license from a previous DUI and was operating a car without a Breath Alcohol Ignition Interlock (BAIID) requirement.

Bradley was taken into custody and later released pending review by the Madison County States Attorney's Office for a felony driving offense.

A warrant was obtained today for Driving While License Suspended or Revoked with a bond set at $15,000.

Murphy is not in custody at this time.

