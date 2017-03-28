SOUTH ROXANA - The South Roxana Police Department is asking for assistance involving a hit-and-run traffic incident that occurred on Saturday, March 25, 2017.

South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said a South Roxana Public Works truck was parked in the 500 block of Park Avenue. At around 2:37 a.m. Saturday, the police responded to a traffic crash involving a vehicle fleeing the scene of an alleged crash with the Public Works truck.

Coles said the suspect vehicle fled prior to the arrival of the police department. He added that witnesses observed a subject strike the parked vehicle twice then flee from the area.

"Some evidence was recovered from the scene to help identify the type of vehicle involved in the hit-and-run," Coles said. "The vehicle appeared to be driving south bound on Roxana Avenue before turning westbound onto Park Avenue where it struck the parked vehicle twice. The suspect vehicle is a truck with extensive front end damage.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the South Roxana Police Department at (618) 254-7460.

