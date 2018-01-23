SOUTH ROXANA - South Roxana Police today received a warrant for an unlawful possession of weapons by a felon charge and the person is not yet in custody.

South Roxana Police stopped a man for speeding on Jan. 6 and placed the man under arrest for traffic, narcotic and weapons offenses.

South Roxana Police said the driver, Aiden M. Webb, did not have a valid drivers license. The officer smelled a strong odor of burnt marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed drug paraphernalia, suspected cannabis and a knife 15 inches in size.

The officer conducted a court records check on Aiden through the Madison County Circuit Clerks Office, Webb had a guilty conviction of a felony burglary case #17CF00000697 on 03/24/2017.

The case was presented to the Madison County States Attorney's Office today and a warrant for unlawful possession of weapons by a felon was issued for his arrest with a $45,000 bond.

Anyone with information about Webb should contact the South Roxana Police Department.

