SOUTH ROXANA - A South Roxana Police Department pedestrian check led to the issuance of a warrant for a South Roxana man in regards to unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

On March 8, 2017, the South Roxana Police Department made a pedestrian check with Christopher Corwin of South Roxana at the corner of Biltmore and Southard Avenue. Christopher was sitting on the corner by the stop sign, when the officer approached him. Corwin immediately got up and started to walk away from the officer. The officer noticed Corwin carrying a purple crown royal bag when he left the intersection.

Corwin then threw the item down on the ground and walked away from it, South Roxana Police said. A search of the abandon bag revealed it contained a controlled substance, Clonazepan. Corwin was arrested for littering and possession of a controlled substance.

He was later released pending lab results. A warrant was obtained Wednesday for Corwin’s arrest for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with a bond set at $10,000.

On March 4, 2017, the South Roxana Police Department observed Keith D. Brenner of Alton carrying two jackets in his hand with blood on his face walking east along Madison Avenue.

Keith waved his arms and flagged down a police officer. Keith had been in a fight earlier in the day.

The officer noticed Keith had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage omitting from his person, along with red glassy eyes and slurred speech. He appeared very unstable on his feet, swaying back and forth. A search of Keith’s person revealed a switch blade knife and a prescription bottle with less than 15 grams of cocaine.

Keith denied medical attention and was taken into custody for the unlawful possession of weapons by a felon and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Keith was released pending lab results. After the lab results returned, a warrant was obtained for Keith’s arrest with a bond set at $25,000.

Neither subject is in custody at this time.

