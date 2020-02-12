SOUTH ROXANA - South Roxana Police Officer Luke Wells conducted a traffic stop at 9:17 p.m. on Feb. 5, and it led to an arrest of two for Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine.

Officer Wells conducted a traffic stop Feb 5 on a vehicle on Illinois Route 111 at Madison Avenue in South Roxana.

The driver, Larry R. Maher was arrested for having a suspended license. The passenger, Kaitlyn N. Robinson is currently on parole with a mandatory supervised release. A search of the vehicle revealed multiple digital scales, plastic baggies, and 20 grams of methamphetamine.

Robinson and Maher where both placed under arrest for Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine.

Article continues after sponsor message

"I want to commend Officer Wells for taking such a proactive response in our community," South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said.

The two were transported to the police department where they were later released pending the application of formal charges by the Madison County State's Attorney’s Office.

The case was presented Tuesday; Larry Maher and Kaitlyn Robinson were both charged with four counts (2) Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine a class X and 1 felony along with with two counts of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine another class 1 and 2 felony with bond set at $150,000 each.

A request for a violation of parole warrant against Robinson has been sent to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Robinson and Maher are not in custody and have active warrants for their arrest.

More like this: