SOUTH ROXANA - Police Chief Bob Coles put out an alert overnight that an armed robbery occurred at 1:50 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, at the South Roxana Casey’s General Store located at 400 Broadway Ave., South Roxana.

Coles described the suspect as a black male 5’10-5’11, weighing 220-260 pounds, wearing tan colored pants, black draw string hoody, black gloves, carrying a black canvas backpack. Coles said the man brandished a black semi-automatic pistol at the Casey’s General Store employees demanding money from the registers.

Article continues after sponsor message

The subject then fled on foot westbound from the store toward Illinois Route 111. The scene was immediately secured until a K-9 search by Illinois State Police could be conducted. The K-9 search yielded negative results, Coles said.

An undisclosed amount of money was stolen from the Casey’s store. There were no store employees hurt during the incident. The armed robbery took just over a minute. This is the second armed robbery the South Roxana Police Department responded to within a weeks. The Fasmart gas station in Hartford, at Illinois Route 3 and New Poag Road was robbed on Nov. 22.

"The number one priority for our police department is to ensure the citizens along with its workers are safe and secure in our town," Coles said. "Pictures were obtained from video surveillance and we are asking anyone with information please contact our dispatch center at (618) 254-4303. I would like to thank all the responding department who assisted us with this case."

More like this: