South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles today released information about the department obtaining felony charges for three cases.

These are the three cases with info provided by Chief Coles

Aggravated Driving Under the Influence While License Revoked

At 11:28 p.m. 03/05/2017, the South Roxana Police Department was on routine patrol when an officer had to suddenly slam on the brakes to his marked squad car to avoid a collision in the 400 block of Broadway Avenue. Another car driven by Christina Baggett swerved into the officer’s lane almost striking the squad car.

A traffic stop was conducted on the driver Christina Baggett who has a revoked driver license and is currently on probation for D.U.I. and is on her fourth DUI. Baggett was uncooperative during the entire traffic stop, police said.

She tried to walk away from the traffic stop after being repeatedly ordered to return to her car. Then she tried to claim she was not driving her vehicle even though the officer witnessed her get out of the driver’s seat and no one else was in the vehicle, police said.

She was taken into custody and released from the police department until a review could be conducted by the Madison County State's Attorney’s Office due to her lengthy driving record. The Madison County States Attorney Office issued felony warrants for Aggravated Driving While Under the Influence a Class 2 felony which is a non-probation able offense and Aggravated Driving Under the Influence While License Revoked a class 4 felony with bond $100,000.

Driving While Revoked Warrant

At 8 a.m. On January 26, 2017, the South Roxana Police Department went to the 100 block Sinclair to arrest Brandy L. Thompson at her residence on South Roxana Felony Warrant 17CF151 for the charge of Driving While Revoked.

Article continues after sponsor message

During the contact with Thompson a consent search of her residence revealed methamphetamine in her possession.

Thompson was taken into custody for the warrant and lodged at the Madison County Jail. Once lab results were returned, the case was presented to the Madison County States Attorney for review. A warrant was issued for Thompsons arrest for Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine with a bond of $15,000.00.

Driving While License Revoked

At about 11:10 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21, 2017, the South Roxana Police Department responded to the 100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue about a suspicious vehicle parked in the roadway blocking the driveway.

The officer met with the complainant where a car was parked sideways blocking the resident’s driveway. The officer noticed the car running and Dexter Jackson sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

When the officer ordered Jackson to exit the vehicle he refused., police said. After a brief encounter, Jackson was taken into custody for felony Driving While License Revoked. Jackson was booked in at the police department then released pending review of the State's Attorney’s Office.

During a search of his car a open bottle of alcohol was located and seized.

A warrant was issued for Jackson for Driving While License Revoked with a bond set at $10,000.00.

At this time none of the subjects are in custody, South Roxana Police Chief Coles said.

More like this: