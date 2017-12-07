SOUTH ROXANA - South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles has written a letter to community leaders asking for donations for the 2nd annual South Roxana Police Department Youth Outreach Program.

The letter, in its entirety, can be read below:

Dear Community Leader,

I am reaching out to our community to help support our 2nd Annual South Roxana Police Department youth outreach program for 2018.

The South Roxana Police Department community outreach program called 1st & 10. This program is designed to help foster relationships in the community between the police, our children, and to show students they have people like yourself who support and care about their future.

In 2017 was the first year for the program and so far, I have been able to include kids from South Roxana, Roxana, Wood, River, East Alton, Rosewood Heights, and Edwardsville.

The 2017 funding was able to provide safety equipment for the football program, speed and agility equipment, helped with fundraising efforts, provide money for team meals, haircuts, and sponsored a catered meal for the cheerleaders to appreciate all the hard work they put in during sports season.

With the speed and agility gear, I donate my time and run a free weekly conditioning classes for students from 7th – 12th grade.

The 1st & 10 Program is funded by donations. The donations goes directly to helping the students of this program.

The average donation was $600.00 in 2017, but any amount will help us reach our goals and provide the program to more students. Donations can be made out to the South Roxana Police Department. (Memo Section: 1 &10) with a minimum donation of $10.00.

A special thanks to our top three donors Mike Marco from Mikes Inc. Jeff Heinz from Jarrett Industries, and Jerry Kane from Madison County Transit. I greatly appreciate all the donations regardless of amount, because every dollar makes a difference in one of our kids lives. The more money we are able to raise, the more students we are able to effect.

Sincerely,

Police Chief Bob Coles

