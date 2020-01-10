SOUTH ROXANA - Around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, the South Roxana Police Department responded to a narcotics report in the 700 block of Biltmore Avenue and ultimately it led to the arrest of two individuals.

During the investigation, James Branch fled from officers and tried to escape out of a window of a residence. South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles chased after Branch. Branch punched Chief Coles where a struggle ensued and Branch was taken into custody. Branch had active warrants for his arrest for DUI by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Probation Violation out of St. Louis County, and Failure to Appear out of South Roxana.

Branch’s girlfriend, Brittany Twente, interfered in the incident and was arrested on her active warrant by the Madison County Sheriffs Department for probation violation.

Branch and Twente were lodged at the Madison County Jail for their active warrants.

Sgt. Carrier obtained charges today in reference to the incident, where a felony warrant for Aggravated Battery (Class 2 felony) with a $50,000 bond was issued for Branch. Twente was charged with obstructing/resisting arrest.

Both subjects remained in custody at the Madison County Jail.

