SOUTH ROXANA - On Monday, August 8, 2022, the South Roxana Police Department Sgt. Lewis Haines attempted to stop a motorcycle for traffic-related offenses, when the driver fled from the traffic stop, a short pursuit took place that ended at Madison and Illinois 111. The motorcycle was reported stolen out of Missouri. This is the second Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding case the South Roxana Police Department filed in two days through the State's Attorney’s Office.

[ALSO: Granite City Man Faces First-Degree Murder Charge After Alleged Attack]

The subject, David Hallstead a 35-year-old male out of Godfrey, had multiple active warrants for his arrest. A brief struggle ensued trying to apprehend Hallstead where he was taken into custody and transported to Madison County Jail for lodging.

South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said during his arrest a subsequent further investigation revealed a large amount of suspected methamphetamine was found in his possession. The case was presented to the Madison County State's Attorney’s Office today where formal charges were issued and bond set at $200,000 along with two separate bond revocation warrants for previous charges and an Illinois Department of Corrections Bond Revocation Warrant.

COUNT I: METHAMPHETAMINE TRAFFICKING /CLASS X ENHANCED 12 YEARS TO 60 YEARS) in that said defendant knowingly and unlawfully brought more than one hundred' (100) grams but less than four hundred (400) grams of a substance containing methamphetamine into the State of Illinois for the purpose of delivering said methamphetamine, in that said defendant purchased said methamphetamine in the State of Missouri and carried it into the State of Illinois via motor vehicle, other than as authorized in the Methamphetamine Control and Community Protection Act, in violation of 720 ILCS 646/56(6), and against the peace and dignity of the said People of the State of Illinois.

COUNT II: UNLAWFUL POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DELIVER METHAMPHETAMINE /CLASS X ENHANCED 9 YEARS TO 40 YEARS) in

that said defendant knowingly and unlawfully possessed with intent to deliver more than one hundred (100) grams but less than four hundred (400) grams of a substance containing methamphetamine, other than as authorized in the Methamphetamine Control and Community Protection Act, in violation of 720 ILCS 646/55(a)(l}, and against the peace and dignity of the People of the State of Illinois.

COUNT III: OFFENSES RELATING TO MOTOR VEHICLES (CLASS 2) in that said defendant, a person not entitled to the possession of a certain 2006 Honda motorcycle, bearing no registration, VIN JH2SC570X6M211007 possessed said motor vehicle, knowing it to have been stolen or converted, in violation of 625 ILCS 5/4-103(a)(l), and against the peace and dignity of the said People of the State of Illinois.

Article continues after sponsor message

COUNT IV: AGGRAVATED FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE A POLICE OFFICER /CLASS IV in that said defendant, the driver of a certain 2006 Honda motorcycle, bearing no registration, VIN JH2.SC570X6M21l 007, fled or attempted to flee from Sgt. Haines, a police officer for the South Roxana Police Department, after being given a visual or audible signal by Sgt. Haines in the manner prescribed in 625 ILCS 5/11-204, and such flight or attempt to elude was 21 miles per hour over the posted speed limit, in violation of 625 ILCS 5/11-204.l(a)(l), and ag8.lnst the peace and dignity of the s8.ld People of the State of Illinois.

Chief Coles continued and said: "I would like to provide a word of caution for concerned citizens regarding police work in South Roxana. A citizen tried to interject themselves into the arrest at the scene, demanding answers to what was going on.

"I do not know how other police agencies handle the situation, but I can tell you in order to help yourself from ending up on the wrong side of the law and creating a safety issue if you try to interfere with an active investigation, you will be arrested and placed in the back of the squad car to think about your actions.

"I am not going to put citizens and officer safety in jeopardy because some sense of entitlement people may feel they have due to the uprise of various social media platforms involving police officers. If you want to record the incident feel free to do so because we are recording it as well, but do it from across the street and don’t interfere with the police officer trying to bring a situation under control.

"If you see something you felt is unwarranted then call the administration, and I will be glad to explain the incident to you, but on the scene after a pursuit and a subject resisting arrest is not the time nor place to try confronting an officer while not knowing any relevant facts."

Coles added that the notion of today’s environment where people look past the criminal element and want to shift their focus on law enforcement as the problem is a huge issue in his opinion.

"People should believe the officer is doing their job trying to protect our communities, instead of thinking the officer is immediately in the wrong, even though people may not know what is going on.

"This officer prevented over 100 grams of methamphetamine from being distributed into our communities from Missouri and all the crime associated with it. I think we should thank Sgt. Haines for his performance."

The charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

More like this: