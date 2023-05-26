SOUTH ROXANA - On May 25, 2023, the South Roxana Police Department the South Roxana Police Department obtained charges on multiple felony cases through the Madison County States Attorney’s Office.

Elizabeth Hargroves, 32, of South Roxana, has been charged with multiple offenses listed below:

COUNT I: UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE (CLASS 2) in that said defendant knowingly possessed more than 5 grams, but less than 15 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine.

COUNT II: UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FORGED LICENSE PLATE (CLASS 2) in that said defendant possessed a license plate with a purported Missouri registration number knowing it to have been forged or counterfeited.

COUNT III: DRIVING WHILE LICENSE REVOKED (CLASS 4) in that said defendant drove a motor vehicle bearing Missouri registration number WI050-00I, upon a public way, being Sinclair Ave, Madison County, Illinois, at a time in which the defendant's license was revoked, due to a 2015 conviction for Driving Under the Influence or a similar out of state offense, and the defendant having previously been convicted of Driving While License Revoked.

South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said Hargroves' charges were made possible due to the proactive police work of Officer Bryce Dell of the South Roxana Police Department.

"We all see what happens when proactive police work is given up due to the political climate of blaming the police for society's woes, crime runs rampant, and more people become victimized," Coles said.

Johny Shueman, 21, of South Roxana, has been charged with:

Johny Shueman, 21, of Roxana, a defendant knowingly transmitted to Officer Dell, a police officer for the South Roxana Police Department, Madison County, Illinois, a report that the offense of criminal sexual assault had occurred, knowing, at the time of such transmission, that there was no reasonable ground for believing that such offense had occurred.

Chief Coles said: "This is more top-notch work done by Officer Dell. These cases are far and few between, but I think it is important to charge someone for bringing allegedly false sexual allegations against someone. The stigma a person gets from a criminal charge and how everyone is quick to rush judgement makes being falsely accused of something a tragedy in and of itself."

Timothy Marcum, 45, of Granite City, has been charged with:

COUNT I: HOME REPAIR FRAUD {CLASS 4) in that said defendant knowingly entered into a contract in the amount of $5,000 for the repair of the home located in South Roxana, Madison County, Illinois, and promised a performance which the defendant did not intend to perform or knew would not be performed.

COUNT II: DECEPTIVE PRACTICES {CLASS 4) in that said defendant knowingly caused another, by deception, to execute a document disposing of property or a document by which a pecuniary obligation is incurred, being a property rental agreement for which the defendant did not have any legal right or authority.

This case was investigated by Sgt Lewis and if anyone has any dealing with home repair fraud involving Marcum they are urged to contact their local police department.

None of the subjects charged today are in custody. Timothy Marcum's bond for his warrant was set at $50,000. John Sheuman bond was set at $25,000, and Elizabeth Hargroves' bond set at $125,000

The charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

