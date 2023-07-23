SOUTH ROXANA - Officer Bryce Dell, South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles and Mayor T.J. Callahan exemplified community dedication in a Friday evening rescue operation.

In the event that encapsulates the spirit of a close-knit community and dedication to public service, a regular Friday evening turned into an unexpected community service call when a concerned citizen reported a potentially hazardous situation involving a tree limb precariously hanging over the roadway. The incident occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday in South Roxana, emphasizing that the duty to serve and protect extends well beyond regular business hours.

Officer Dell was alerted to the problem by a resident. Officer Dell notified Chief Bob Coles about the issuer. Recognizing the safety risk, Chief Coles brought the situation to the attention of Mayor Callahan, who recently took office.

Mayor Callahan told me he would be there to help me whenever needed.

"To the surprise of some, Mayor Callahan agreed to get involved and chose to join the effort," Chief Coles said. "His actions show a profound dedication to his role, far surpassing the traditional responsibilities of a city mayor."

Chief Coles, embodying the ethos of a true public servant, said, "Small-town policing is much more than traffic stops and arrests. It is about helping the town where it's needed. I have operated every piece of equipment our public works own, from snow plows to backhoes, working on water breaks and whatever is needed by the town and our employees."

"I am trying to instill that sense of service to my younger Officer Bryce Dell, about how small-town police work, which is, more often than not, going above and beyond your typical duties. I can't say enough about this young man and how much I appreciate him."

The dedicated trio sprung into action, working together to alleviate the hazard. A citizen photo captured the moment, showing Officer Dell and Mayor Callahan helping Chief Coles load up the dump truck with the offending tree limbs.

"This event serves as an example of community policing and the remarkable dedication of the town's officials," Chief Coles said. "It reflects how leaders can effectively team up and step in wherever help is needed, setting an inspiring example for all public servants."

Chief Coles closed by sayhing, "This is what a dedicated group of people serving the town should do – team up and help wherever possible."

