SOUTH ROXANA - A young local couple recently brought strong concerns about speeding on their residential street in South Roxana to Mayor T.J. Callahan and Chief of Police Bob Coles. Now, Callahan and Coles have joined forces to address the concern.

The couple, proud new parents to their first child, brought this concern to Mayor Callahan's attention after their child was born, worried about the child's future safety. Mayor Callahan consulted Chief Coles, who immediately crafted a sensible solution.

"We all understand the rush of everyday life. But let's not allow our haste to create an issue, especially when it comes to our neighborhood's safety," Chief Coles said. "Before our officers start enforcing compliance with citations, we want to try and work with the people to bring attention to their driving habits and obtain voluntary compliance without resulting in fines."

The plan is simple but promising: Increase awareness of the impact of driving habits on the neighborhood with a campaign to educate residents on safety and responsibility. The idea is to encourage mindfulness about speeds and, more importantly, the precious little ones in the area.

Mayor Callahan added, "We believe in our community and the hard-working staff that help make this a better town. I am glad Zach brought this to our attention so we could help him with his concerns. Our goal is simple: work together without all the negativity.

"This is a community-driven initiative, and together, we'll work with everyone to bring a brighter future to our residents."

