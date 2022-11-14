SOUTH ROXANA - A South Roxana man faces multiple charges after an alleged break-in and burglary on October 29 at an apartment in South Roxana, South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said today.

The man charged in Madison County was Warren K. Beauford, of South Roxana. Coles said the man faces charges of residential burglary, home invasion, aggravated assault, and domestic battery in the case. The man allegedly took a gun away from the victim in the case and battered her.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We caught him outside the residence and took him into custody,” Coles said.

Chief Coles said the victim in the case fired shots at Beauford, but missed him.

The suspect Beauford was charged with domestic battery, burglary, home invasion, and aggravated assault, Coles said.

More like this:

Roxana Police Announce Temporary Road Closing Due To Heavy Rain
Yesterday
Security Camera, Shoeprints Lead To Granite City Burglary Suspect’s Arrest
Jun 6, 2025
Difference Makers: South Roxana American Legion Post Receives Needed HVAC Replacement Donation
2 days ago
East Alton Police Charge Alton Man With Armed Robbery
Jun 28, 2025
No Injuries Reported in South Roxana Mobile Home Fire
Jun 16, 2025

 