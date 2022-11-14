SOUTH ROXANA - A South Roxana man faces multiple charges after an alleged break-in and burglary on October 29 at an apartment in South Roxana, South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said today.

The man charged in Madison County was Warren K. Beauford, of South Roxana. Coles said the man faces charges of residential burglary, home invasion, aggravated assault, and domestic battery in the case. The man allegedly took a gun away from the victim in the case and battered her.

“We caught him outside the residence and took him into custody,” Coles said.

Chief Coles said the victim in the case fired shots at Beauford, but missed him.

The suspect Beauford was charged with domestic battery, burglary, home invasion, and aggravated assault, Coles said.

