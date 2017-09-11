EDWARDSVILLE - An autopsy conducted Monday morning by the Madison County Coroner's Office revealed that Bradley C. Wallace, 18, of South Roxana, died from head and chest injuries suffered Sunday in a motorcycle-van accident.

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn said that an investigation is continuing into a crash that claimed the life of a South Roxana, Illinois man last night (Sunday, September 10, 2017) morning.

Wallace was pronounced dead in the emergency department of Alton Memorial Hospital at 11:08 p.m., Sunday, September 10, 2017 after being transported from the scene of a traffic crash at Illinois Route 111 (aka Vaughn Road) and Charles Avenue in Wood River. The decedent was the operator of a 2001 Kawasaki Motorcycle traveling westbound on Route 111. The motorcycle was struck by a 2003 Ford Windstar passenger van that was eastbound on 111 and turning onto northbound Charles Avenue being driven by: Robert L. Heaton, age 81, Wood River.

A passenger on the motorcycle: Jonathan J. Marshal, age 18, of Godfrey, was airlifted from the scene to a St. Louis area hospital.

The coroner's office said routine toxicology testing for the presence of alcohol or drugs remains pending at this time. The crash and death is also being investigated by the Wood River Police Department Police Department with the assistance of the Metro East Crash Assistance Team.

Funeral arrangements remain pending at this time but are under the direction of Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home of Alton, Illinois.

