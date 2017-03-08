SOUTH ROXANA - A South Roxana man has been charged with felony meth possession following a traffic stop in South Roxana.

Christopher M. Corwin, 29, of the 200 block of Smith in South Roxana was charged with one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony. According to charges filed through the Madison County State's Attorney's Office, Corwin was in possession of less than five grams of a substance containing methamphetamine on Feb. 4, 2017. Bail for Corwin was set at $20,000.

According to a release from South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles, officers from the South Roxana Police Department made a traffic stop on Corwin at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 4, 2017, in the 400 block of Broadway Ave. Coles said Corwin has a suspended license, and officers found less than five grams of meth upon a search of his vehicle.

Corwin was arrested, and released pending lab results. After the lab results tested positive for meth, a felony warrant was issued for his arrest on March 7, 2017. He is not in custody at this time.

