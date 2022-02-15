SOUTH ROXANA - The village has filed suit in circuit court asking for permission to demolish an allegedly abandoned and dangerous house at 411 Rose Avenue.

An inspector stated in a court document that the home has, exposed wood, rotted frames around the window, boarded up doorways that have been open and unsecured and burned siding on a detached garage.

“The structure provides enticement for children, material for scavengers and vagrants and attracts and harbors unsafe health conditions by enticing rodents,” a statement from the village alleges.

Authorities claim the property has been in a deteriorated state for several years. The property has been without utility services since January 2020.

Officials claim they have attempted to contact the owners, TRI Brothers, LLC of Miami, but to no avail.

The cost of the demolition and cleanup would be recoverable from the owners, according to the suit.