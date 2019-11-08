South Roxana Fire Department and Others Called to Battle Devastating Early Morning Structure Fire
SOUTH ROXANA - The South Roxana Fire Department was dispatched for a serious structure fire at 4:50 a.m. Friday morning at the corner of Biltmore Boulevard and Rose Avenue.
The South Roxana Fire Department called for mutual aid to battle the blaze. Multiple fire departments responded to the scene or to other fire departments.
When police officers arrived first they reported the house was fully involved and the homeowners were out of the house.
No injuries were reported.
