SOUTH ROXANA — A boil water order has been issued for the 500 block of Broadway and Connor Drive of South Roxana.

The employees started work at 9am on one of the main service water lines in town where a leak was discovered at two separate locations.

Some residents at Connor maybe without water until the morning. The majority of the town will not notice a difference in their water service. Some of the residents in the southern portion of town may notice a decrease in pressure until the problem is resolved.

A reminder to bring water to a FULL ROLLING BOIL for 1 MINUTE, then allow the water to COOL BEFORE USE.

