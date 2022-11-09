ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police South County Precinct police officers are investigating a fatal motor crash near the intersection of Reavis Barracks Road and Wembley Drive that resulted in the death of an adult male.

On November 6, 2022, at 3:35 PM, St. Louis County police officers from the South County Precinct responded to a call for service for a motor vehicle accident near the intersection of Reavis Barracks Road and Wembley Drive. Arriving officers located a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle involved in a motor vehicle crash.

A preliminary investigation has revealed an adult female was driving a Jeep Wrangler stopped at the stop sign on northbound Wembley Drive at Reavis Barracks Road. The Jeep Wrangler proceeded onto Reavis Barracks Road westbound, striking an adult male on a Honda motorcycle, which was traveling eastbound on Reavis Barracks Road at a high rate of speed.

The adult male on the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital for life-saving treatment but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The driver of the motorcycle has been identified as Gerald McClain, 31 years of age, of the 4600 block of Hannover Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63123.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured.

This is an active investigation. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

