SPRINGFIELD - Col. Rodney Thacker of Chatham, Illinois and Sorento, Illinois native graduated the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania along with 4 other Illinois Army National Guard Officers July 22.

Article continues after sponsor message

War College is a two year distance learning program that culminates with a master's degree accreditation in strategic studies and the graduates receiving the Joint Professional Military Education Level 1 certification.

The other four Illinois graduates were Col. Drew Dukett of Roodhouse, Illinois, with the Joint Force Headquarters (JFHQ), Lt. Col. Mark Alessia of Sherman, Illinois and Lt. Col. Melissa Beauman of Glenarm, Illinois with the JFHQ based in Springfield, Illinois.

Photo Cutline: Pictured with Brig. Gen. Michael Zerbonia, Assistant Adjutant General of the Illinois Army National Guard, from left to right: Col. Drew Dukett of Roodhouse, Illinois, with the Joint Force Headquarters (JFHQ), Col. Rodney Thacker of Chatham, Illinois and Sorento, Illinois native with 65th Troop Command based in Springfield, Illinois, Lt. Col. Mark Alessia of Sherman, Illinois and Lt. Col. Melissa Beauman of Glenarm, Illinois with the JFHQ based in Springfield, Illinois.

More like this: