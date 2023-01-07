Hazelwood East vs Alton Boys Basketball 1-6-23



GODFREY – Alton played one of its best boys' basketball games of the season Friday night at Alton and dropped Hazelwood East 47-34.

Hassani Elliott and Kobe Taylor, both sophomores, led the way for the Redbirds with 15 points, while Byron Stampley added 12 points.

The Redbirds' Jamion Everage had three points and Ian Kambarian had two points.

Alton recorded a 19-7 lead after one period of play and 24-9 at the half.

Malcolm Wisham had nine points to lead Hazelwood East.

Alton plays at home Tuesday against Collinsville and on Friday travels to Edwardsville. The win over Hazelwood East was the team's third of the season.

