WOOD RIVER - Sophomore wrestler Nick Mason enjoyed a great season for East Alton-Wood River High's team this past winter. Mason, along with his twin brother Noah, Josh Restivo Josh Franklin and Aaron Niemeyer, all qualified for the IHSA Class 1A sectional in Vandalia after finishing in the top three in the Oilers' regional meet.

It was all part of a successful regional meet, where East Alton-Wood River came in fifth of the 10 teams in the meet in what turned out to be a very good season for the Oilers.

And for making it to the sectional meet, and other accomplishments during the season. Mason was named Riverbender.com's Male Athlete of the Month for East Alton-Wood River High School for March, 2020.

Mason is coached by Tim Donohoo, and has only been involved in wrestling for two years, but enjoys the support of his teammates and his family while he's on the mat.

"I have been wrestling for two years now," Mason said, "and I love the support from my teammates and my family when I'm on the mat."

Mason thanked his family, especially his brother, for all of their support while he's competing.

"I would like to thank my brother, Noah, for being an amazing practice partner," Mason said, "and my parents for supporting me at all my meets and tournaments."

Mason was a team captain this past season, and qualified for the IHSA sectional meet for the first time. His involvement in sports has helped him both on the field and mat, and also in the classroom as well.

"Sports really help me with my academics," Mason said, "and keep me on a good track to college. Wrestling has also given me more opportunities to make new friends I would have never had."

Mason hopes to continue his wrestling career in college, but has yet to make a decision where he'll attend school He plans on majoring in electrical engineering. Mason also enjoys watching other combat-style sports, such as mixed martial arts, kickboxing and ju-jitsu.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools.

