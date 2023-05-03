PIASA - Piasa Southwestern sophomore Ryan Lowis could play any sport he pleases, so he does.

Like many other Piasa Birds, Ryan is a multi-sport athlete, and is a standout in each of them.

For his dedication to three different sports, Ryan is an Altonized Federal Credit Union Athlete of the Month.

In the Fall, he has been the football team's backup QB behind senior Quintin Strohbeck. While waiting for his time to shine in the QB position, he was a mainstay on defense with 36 total tackles, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, and an interception.

He transitions almost immediately into basketball season where he was the team's second-leading scorer last season that saw a 16-16 campaign and a trip to the Regional Finals.

He played in every single game and totaled up 260 points and 142 rebounds. He was the team's best three-point shooter with 46 made shots from deep.

That brings us to the Spring. Yesterday, May 2, Ryan through a seven inning no-hitter against South Central Conference rival Pana.

His team went on to a narrow 1-0 win while he struck out three on the mound. The Piasa Birds put one unearned run on the board in the home half of the first and held onto the lead the rest of the way to improve to 17-10 on the season and 6-2 in the SCC.

Ryan has made seven starts on the mound and made one closing appearance for a 6-2 record with a 2.40 ERA. Through 35 innings pitched he's struck out 22 batters and walked just four.

He swings the bat just as good with a team-leading .416 batting average. He's raked in 37 hits good for 26 RBIs in 89 at bats.

After a breakout sophomore season in each sport, Ryan is looking to improve and bring his teams more success.